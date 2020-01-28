Fugro Takes Part in Cambodia's First Oil Development

KrisEnergy has hired the Dutch offshore survey services provider Fugro to carry out a geotechnical survey at the Apsara oil field, offshore Cambodia.

The Apsara field lies over the Khmer Basin, an unproduced geological basin in Cambodian maritime waters in the Gulf of Thailand, and will be Cambodia's first hydrocarbon development.

Under the contract, Fugro will conduct a geotechnical investigation to support the design and installation phases of the Apsara Mini Phase 1A development.

The work will be performed using their dedicated drillship, the Fugro Mariner, and will comprise shallow gas pilot-hole drilling, and geotechnical sample boreholes and cone penetration tests.

Fugro Mariner (Photo: Fugro)



Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Business Line Director, Asia Pacific Region said: “It is a pleasure to return to Cambodia, where our involvement in the Block A exploration goes back to 2006 when we supported the drilling of the initial exploration wells.”

“KrisEnergy has been our valued client since their establishment in 2009 and part of our success is owed to our unique ‘Triple A’ approach, where we acquire, analyze and advise on Geo-data across the full project life cycle”.

Vladimir Lavie, Senior Geophysicist for KrisEnergy, said: “We thank our colleagues at Fugro for working with us on this historic project. This site investigation will be yet another milestone in the 2020 realization of the Apsara oil field.

"We’ve already completed our geophysical surveys, and Fugro’s geotechnical investigation will provide the final set of geomechanical information needed to derisk the design, installation, and operation of our project.”

Platform ordered

KrisEnergy in November 2019, ordered a minimum facilities wellhead “mini-platform” for the Apsara oilfield from Profab in Indonesia.

The Apsara field in Cambodia Block A lies over the Khmer Basin, an unproduced geological basin in the Cambodian maritime waters of the Gulf of Thailand.

Due to the unproven production performance of the basin, the development of the Apsara area will be carried out be in several phases to mitigate risk and provide time for the collection and analysis of critical data to be applied in future phases.

The Mini Phase 1A, comprises the Mini-Platform and five initial development wells connected to the Ingenium II production barge for oil, gas and water processing. Shuttle tankers will transport crude oil from the barge.

Apsara oil is scheduled to flow in the first half of 2020 and the field is expected to reach a peak rate of 7,500 barrels of oil per day.

The first steel for MiniPlatform was cut in December 2019.