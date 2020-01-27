U.S. Offshore Rig Count Bumped Up

The U.S. weekly offshore rig count rose by one unit last week, Baker Hughes' weekly rig count report released on Friday showed.

According to the report, there were 21 offshore drilling rigs active in the U.S. during the week, up from 20 during the previous week.

All of the offshore rigs were active in the Gulf of Mexico, with 20 units offshore Louisiana (an increase by 1), and one active offshore rig in Texas.

The U.S. offshore rig count had also increased compared to the corresponding week of 2018 when there were 20 active offshore drilling rigs in the

country.

Worth noting, Canada had two active offshore drilling rigs last week, the same as in the previous week.



