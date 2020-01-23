Stork Worley JV Wins Neptune Energy Gig

Stork Worley Integrated Solutions, a joint venture of American multinational engineering and construction firm Fluor Corporation, has secured a four-year framework agreement for EPCIC (engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning) and decommissioning services for brownfield modification from Neptune Energy for its Dutch North Sea assets.



Fluor will book its portion of the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2020, said a press note.



Neptune is the largest offshore gas and oil producer in the Dutch sector of the North Sea and is part of the Neptune Energy Group, an independent global exploration and production company.



“Stork is extremely pleased that Neptune Energy awarded the four-year framework agreement to the integrated partnership of Worley and Stork. Neptune Energy is an important player in the North Sea and we are proud to expand our existing relationship,” said Taco de Haan, Stork’s president.



“Building on the long and successful history of executing projects together for offshore North Sea assets, Worley and Stork have teamed up again. Our combined multidiscipline expertise will help Neptune Energy achieve greater efficiencies with their offshore assets,” Taco said.



Lex de Groot, Neptune Energy’s Netherlands managing director said: “Part of building a sustainable future for our business and delivering significant societal and economic benefits to the Netherlands is optimizing existing production. Therefore, the condition of our assets is crucial. Stork and Worley are experts in delivering the right people, services and solutions for brownfield modifications."



Groot added: "For example, our L10A platform is the oldest platform on the Dutch part of the North Sea and has been producing since May 16, 1975. Next to optimizing our current production opportunities, we also keep exploring plays and participating in future developments such as the offshore green hydrogen pilot PosHYdon on our Q13a platform. We keep investing in the Netherlands to build a stable platform for future growth.”



The integrated partnership will drive leading performance in safety, excellence, teamwork, operations and project value for the brownfield and decommissioning scope.