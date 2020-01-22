Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First foundation Installed at Triton Knoll

January 22, 2020

Image: Triton Knoll
Image: Triton Knoll

Triton Knoll, a offshore windfarm which is being constructed 33km away from the coast of Lincolnshire in the North Sea, confirmed that the first of its 90 wind turbine monopile foundations has been safely and successfully installed, 32km off the Lincolnshire coast.

"The 600 tonne steel monopile and its bright yellow transition piece was installed by Seaway7’s ‘Strashnov’ which is contracted to transport and install all 90 of the wind turbine foundations, as well as the two offshore substation platforms and their foundations," said a press release.

Julian Garnsey, project director for Triton Knoll and innogy said: “Our first clear weather window of the year has presented us with a great opportunity, and I’m delighted to confirm that the first monopile and transition piece have been safely and successfully installed at Triton Knoll.

“It’s great to see our offshore infrastructure beginning to rise above the surface of the North Sea, thanks to years of hard work, planning and preparation by the project team and innogy. We will continue to press ahead with the foundations program, as the weather permits, and look forward to installation of the project’s offshore substations and cables later this summer,” Julian added.

"With continuing concern over the pace and impact of climate change, the need for nationally significant offshore wind projects like Triton Knoll to help decarbonize the UK’s energy infrastructure is greater than ever," the release said.

The offshore wind farm will have a maximum installed capacity of 857megawatts and, once fully operational, will be the most powerful in the innogy fleet and capable of powering the equivalent of over 800,000 UK homes.

The project is located over 32 kilometers off the Lincolnshire coast, with a turbine array that covers an area of 145 square kilometers, bigger than the City of Manchester. It is jointly owned by innogy, J-Power and Kansai Electric Power, with innogy managing the wind farm’s construction and long-term operation and maintenance works, on behalf of its project partners.

Wind Power Offshore Wind Construction.Installation

Related Offshore News

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts
Big lift: a Fred Olsen Windcarrier wind installation vessel; Courtesy: Fred Olsen Windcarrier

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine