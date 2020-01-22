Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lukoil Eyeing Azeri Offshore Blocks

January 22, 2020

Illustration: Offshore drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea near Baku, Azerbaijan - Image by aquatarkus / Adobe Stock
Illustration: Offshore drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea near Baku, Azerbaijan - Image by aquatarkus / Adobe Stock

Russian oil giant Lukoil plans to sign an agreement with Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR for two offshore blocks in Azerbaijan, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday. 

CEO Vagit Alekperov told reporters in Davos that the two firms are discussing a number of projects, Interfax said.

"We will now have talks with SOCAR on the exploration. The agreement is likely to be signed today as part of the forum," Alekperov was quoted as saying. 

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Louise Heavens)


Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Production Exploration

Related Offshore News

Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time
Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine