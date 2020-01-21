Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Hellenic Wins Cable Contract for Mayflower Wind

January 21, 2020

Image: Hellenic Cables
Image: Hellenic Cables

Greece-based Hellenic Cables, through its subsidiary Hellenic Cables America, announced  an agreement with Semco Maritime for the supply of inter-array cables for the Mayflower Wind project, a joint venture of Shell New Energies US LLC and EDPR Offshore North America LLC.

The offshore wind project was selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to supply 804 MW of clean, renewable energy to electricity customers within the state with expected start-up in 2025.

Hellenic Cables will be responsible for the design, supply and storage of approximately 300 km of 66 kV, XLPE insulated submarine inter-array cables, aimed at connecting the project's wind turbines to its offshore substation.

The cables will be manufactured in Hellenic Cables’ state-of-the-art submarine cable production facility in Corinth, Greece over an extended period. Continuous manufacturing is expected to be completed in the end of 2023, with final installation expected around 2025.

Hellenic Cables is proud to support Mayflower Wind in this pioneering project, one of the first commercial-scale offshore wind projects in the US, with its top-tier cable design and manufacturing expertise. In doing so, Hellenic Cables is also proud to contribute in enabling the clean energy transition in the US.  

Hellenic Cables recently consolidated its presence in the US offshore wind market with the establishment of Hellenic Cables America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, providing US customers with direct support and expertise throughout the entire lifetime of their project.

Wind Power Offshore Wind Contract Subsea Cables Cabling

