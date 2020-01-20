Offshore Wind Jobs Act Headed to House Floor

The House Natural Resources Committee has advanced the Offshore Wind Jobs and Opportunity Act, which was authored by Bourne Congressman Bill Keating and cosponsored by Congressman Joe Kennedy III.



The legislation will provide funding for educational institutions to develop training programs for a workforce in the offshore wind industry.



The bipartisan bill (H.R. 3068 'Offshore Wind Jobs and Opportunity Act') would authorize $25 million dollars annually to eligible institutions including universities, community colleges, and union training programs to ensure that American workers stand ready to take these jobs of the future and to further prepare our workforce to participate in the burgeoning blue economy beyond the installation of wind.



“Offshore wind energy won’t only bring clean, affordable energy to our homes and businesses, it will create jobs and empower local economies throughout New England and across our country,” said Congressman Joe Kennedy.



“As this emerging industry continues to grow, we must ensure American workers are prepared to capitalize on this economic opportunity with good jobs, worker protections and the strength and support of labor unions. With the Natural Resources Committee’s passage of the Offshore Wind Jobs and Opportunity Act, we are moving closer to building a Blue Economy that will lift up working families,” Joe added.



“Southeastern Massachusetts is one of the country’s preeminent hubs of the blue economy,” said Congressman Keating.



“And, there are already important programs being launched to develop the workforce needed for the offshore wind industry. In my home town of Bourne, the unveiling of the first in the nation Offshore Wind Training Facility at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy put a unique piece of training infrastructure that will allow students a place to train on the specific safety procedures required by the industry," he added.