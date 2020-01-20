Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wärtsilä Power Solution for NUIs

January 20, 2020

The Wärtsilä Power Solution relieves cost pressure for the offshore sector by eliminating the need for permanent on-site maintenance crew and permanent facilities for them. Image: Wärtsilä
Finland’s technology group Wärtsilä has introduced an agreement-based power solution for new normally unattended offshore installations (NUIs).

The provider of power solutions for the marine and offshore energy markets said that the solution provides the asset with up to six months of operating time without planned maintenance activity onboard, thus enabling significant cost savings.

"It is a holistic power solution that can be tailored according to the requirements of each individual installation and is supplied together with a power system, including high-efficiency Wärtsilä DF (dual-fuel) engines, generators, and auxiliary systems," said a press release.

The Wärtsilä Power Solution has been developed to allow all scheduled maintenance activities for NUIs to be performed efficiently using “walk to work” support vessels, thereby eliminating the need for on-site accommodation facilities. The solution can be extended to include the maintenance of power management, automation and auxiliary equipment.

Whereas conventional offshore power solutions require monitoring and regular inspections with maintenance being carried out depending on the number of running hours of the engine, the Wärtsilä Power Solution requires no such activities.

The interval between maintenance campaigns can typically be extended by up to six months, and in the meantime the condition of the equipment and its performance are constantly monitored and evaluated remotely from a Wärtsilä Expertise Center. This remote detection and diagnosis defines the actions to be taken during the next maintenance campaign, or immediately if required.

“Our strategy is aimed at adding customer value by delivering energy and cost efficiency through innovative developments such as this Power Solution. With it we are lowering the investment cost of the NUI and reducing its operating costs, while the Wärtsilä DF engines deliver both higher efficiency and the flexibility to change fuels. It’s a solution that simply makes sense,” says Samuli Kyttälä, Senior Business Innovation Manager, Performance Services, Wärtsilä Marine.

