IHC IQIP Grips Taiwan Offshore Wind Deal

Dutch offshore services firm IHC IQIP has won an order to deliver 84 jacket pile grippers for an offshore wind project.

The order relates to a Taiwanese project for 21 OWF jacket foundations to be installed in 2020, IHC IQIP said earlier this week.

The jacket pile grippers will provide temporary fixation and help with safety and operability during offshore installation in an area known for its harsh conditions, as the foundations must be able to withstand extreme Taiwanese circumstances such as cyclonic waves and winds and earthquake loads, IHC IQIP said.

The company did not say who the client was nor did it provide the financial details of the deal.

IHC IQIP was formed in 2015 when Royal IHC decided to integrate four of its business units – IHC Hydrohammer, IHC Handling Systems, IHC Sea Steel and IHC Fundex Equipment – into one new organization.

The company was in 2016 involved in the installation of Taiwan's first offshore wind turbines when its Hydrohammer S-2000 was used to install two monopiles for the first turbines for the Formosa project.