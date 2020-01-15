Nordex Wind Energy Orders Top 6.2GW in 2019

The turbine manufacturing and installation company Nordex Group booked turbine orders totaling 6207MW in 2019, up 31% on the 4754MW in 2018.



The German manufacturer secured deals with a combined capacity of 1477MW in the fourth quarter of last year, which was down on the 1679MW in the last three months of 2018.



Overall, the Nordex Group received orders to deliver 1,616 wind turbines with a total output of 6,207 MW in 2019, representing a 31 percent increase on the previous year (2018: 4,754 MW).



In the fourth quarter of 2019, the majority of this volume (57 percent) was attributable to turbines in the Delta4000 series. This latest generation of turbines already makes up 44 percent of all orders for the full year.



Unveiled only in March 2019, the five-megawatt turbine in this series – the N149/5.X – was used for the first time in the 286-MW Åndberg project in Sweden.



The Nordex Group’s performance on the European market has been highly dynamic over the past year, with around 3,161 MW (2018: 2,145 MW) or around 51 percent of the order volume attributable to this region.



In particular, high demand from Turkey, Spain, the Netherlands and the market entry in the Ukraine compensated for the continued weakness of the German market. The US market (North America region) performed similarly well, making a contribution of 1,767 MW (2018: 721 MW) or more than 28 percent to the total order volume.



Around 18 percent or 1,122 MW (2018: 1,190 MW) of orders came from Latin America. The Nordex Group received an additional order from Australia, which means that 158 MW (2018: 699 MW) or 3 percent of orders were attributable to the Rest of the World region.



José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group said: “Demand for our wind turbines is very strong around the world. With our new Delta4000 turbines we are enabling profitable projects in all relevant markets. Series production in Rostock, which started in March 2019, has already been supplemented by production at the Spanish plant in La Vall d'Uixó since December.”