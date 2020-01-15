Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Leviathan Gas Flows to Egypt

January 15, 2020

Leviathan platfom / Image source: Noble Energy
Gas from the Leviathan gas field offshore Israel has started flowing to Egypt, Delek, a partner in the giant development, has said.

The $3.6 billion development operated by US-based Noble Energy started producing gas in the last week od December 2019.

Delek said Wednesday that "during the night, the flow of natural gas to Egypt began."

Partners in the Leviathan project last year struck a revised gas sales deal with Egypt's Dolphinus Energy.

Dolphinus in September 2019 committed to buying around 60 BCM of natural gas from the Leviathan field. It also agreed to buying 25,3 BCM from the Tamar offshore field. The Tamar supply will start in June 2020.

Noble Energy holds a 39.66 percent working interest in the Leviathan project. Other interest owners include Delek Drilling LP with 45.34 percent and Ratio Oil Exploration LP with 15 percent interest.

In Tamar, Noble Energy holds a 25 percent there, with partners being Isramco Negev 2 LP with 28.75 percent, Delek Drilling LP with 22 percent, Tamar Petroleum Ltd. with 16.75 percent, Dor Gas Exploration with 4 percent and Everest Infrastructures with 3.5 percent.

