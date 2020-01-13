Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Rovco Nets $6.5 Mln Investment

January 13, 2020

(Photo: Rovco)
(Photo: Rovco)

Subsea technology firm Rovco announced it has secured £5 million ($6.5 million) in new funding to support international expansion and continued development of 3D computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) subsea technology.

The funding includes a £3.9 million ($5.1 million) Series A investment from Foresight group via the Foresight Williams Technology EIS Fund and Foresight VCTs as part of a larger round including funds from existing shareholders.

Formed in 2015, Rovco has invested  heavily in the development of an AI driven data platform and live 3D vision systems for subsea robotics. 

Utilizing its SubSLAM technology, Rovco has carried out many subsea projects across the renewables and oil and gas industries globally. In 2019 the company marked a milestone, investing heavily into research and development to create a world-first in subsea 3D Live-Streaming to propel the business forward.

Brian Allen, CEO and founder of Rovco, said, “2019 was an incredible year for Rovco. We had a hugely successful period when we saw several project and contract wins creating secured current and forward revenue of more than £10 million ($13 million). We are now setting our sights on a new major base in Scotland along with new offices for the USA and Asia markets.”

Leading the round, the Foresight Williams Technology EIS Fund invests into early-stage, unquoted companies that are developing technology and pioneering innovations.

Andrew Bloxam, Investment Manager at Foresight, said, “Rovco has developed technology offering game-changing improvements in an industry that really needs it. It is a large international market and Rovco has already generated early interest from some prominent customers, which hints at a substantial opportunity, and we are delighted to be able to support the team as they seek to capitalize.”

Matthew Burke, Head of Technology Ventures at Williams Advanced Engineering, said, “We are proud to back Rovco whose pioneering SubSLAM camera technology has the potential to transform productivity in subsea surveying. I am confident that Williams’ expertise in design, development and manufacture will help to accelerate the commercialization of the SubSLAM camera system.”

Technology Subsea Industry News Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine