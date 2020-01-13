TGS names SVP Imaging. Strikes Google Cloud deal

Norway-based seismic data provider TGS has appointed Scott Mitchel, an ex-BP man, as Senior Vice President of Imaging at TGS. TGS has also signed a deal with Google Cloud for cloud-based computing capacity.

Mitchell, who has 28 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, will oversee all Imaging and R&D activities, and focus on further enhancing the TGS technology portfolio.

Mitchell served in a range of senior leadership roles focused on developing and applying seismic acquisition and imaging technology solutions to reduce exploration, appraisal, and production risk.

Some of Mitchell's career highlights, per TGS, include his most recent role at BP as Global Seismic Delivery Manager and Director of Geophysics, co-inventor of the Wide Azimuth Towed Streamer (WATS) technology, Deep Water Ocean Bottom Seismic technologies, designing and leading the seismic imaging technology program in the U.S., and Seismic Delivery Manager for 3 of BP's key regions - Gulf of Mexico, U.S. lower 48 and Alaska.

Deal with Google

TGS has also signed an agreement with Google Cloud which secures access to cloud-based on-demand compute power and complements TGS' on-premises compute capacity.

"The arrangement provides a flexible hybrid compute solution that enables TGS to deliver on complex, compute-intensive projects and to focus on cycle time reduction while preserving superior data quality," TGS said,

Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Operations at TGS, said: "We are excited to welcome Scott to TGS and equally excited to announce our partnership with Google Cloud. These combined efforts support our next phase of innovation and expansion and will help bolster the company's future performance as we head into an evolving market. We are particularly well placed to respond to the market's needs by providing high-quality processing and complex imaging solutions. This will enable us to continue to help our customers de-risk their exploration activities faster."







