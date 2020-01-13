Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

7th Extension for FPSO Polvo in Brazil

January 13, 2020

FPSO Polvo - Source: BW Offshore
FPSO Polvo - Source: BW Offshore

Brazilian oil firm PetroRio has extended the FPSO Polvo charter with BW Offshore. 

Oslo-listed owner of the FPSO BW Offshore said Friday that it had signed an agreement with PetroRio for a one-year extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Polvo. 

The fixed period has been extended to Q3 2021 from Q3 2020, with options until Q3 2022 for the 325 meters long FPSO unit delivered in 2007.

"The contract has been extended multiple times since the original firm contract ended in 2014, and this extension represents the 7th extension with the FPSO operating on the Polvo field in the Campos basin in Brazil during the whole period," BW Offshore said.

The Polvo field is located about 100km from the city of Cabo Frio in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil. The Polvo field - which began producing in 2007 - was the first PetroRio production asset.


FPSO Production Floating Production Brazil

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine