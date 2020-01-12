Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Germany’s biggest OWF Operational Now

January 12, 2020

Image: EnBW
Image: EnBW

Germany’s biggest wind farm has been fully connected to the grid. According to EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG  (EnBW), its  Albatros offshore wind farm is  located roughly 100 km off the coast of Germany.

"The Hohe See offshore wind farm has already been in operation since October 2019. Now its smaller neighbour Albatros is also producing electricity," it has informed.

The Albatros project features 16 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SWT-7.0-154  turbines. Albatros is located near the 497 MW Hohe See project which consists of 71 SWT-7.0-154 turbines. Both wind farms are owned by EnBW (50.1%) and Enbridge (49.9%), and are expected to supply around 710,000 households combined with electricity when commissioned.

The full complement of 87 wind turbines have a total output of 609 megawatts, meaning that they can generate as much energy as a modern gas-fired power plant. That is enough to supply all households in Munich with green energy.

EnBW finished construction of the two wind farms as planned in September 2019.

