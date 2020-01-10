Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Deep Down to Repair Umbilicals for Two Oil Operators

January 10, 2020

Illustration: ROV crew launches ROV into the sea for subsea inspection work / Image by NickEyes - Adobe Stock
Subsea equipment specialist Deep Down has received orders from two independent oil and gas operators for emergency umbilical repairs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and West Africa.

 The company said Friday that both projects included design, engineering, and the manufacture of associated umbilical accessories. Deep Down did not saz who the clients were. 

Umbilicals are bundled and extruded assemblies of small-bore metal tubes or hoses, electrical cables, and fiber optic cables. They are used to supply hydraulic, electrical, and fiber-optic controls, as well as chemical injection to subsea oil and gas wells, manifolds or other subsea systems from the surface production platform. 

Deep Down will provide one solution for a damaged umbilical, which will be retrieved, repaired and reinstalled in the US Gulf of Mexico. Deep Down will provide the umbilical termination assemblies, in addition to decommissioning, terminating and commissioning the recovered umbilical. This work is scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2020. 

The second deal is for the replacement of a leaking gas lift flowline off the west coast of Africa. Deep Down will modify and install two umbilicals from a floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) to an existing platform. The solution will include topside terminations, in addition to installation equipment and services. This work is scheduled to be completed during the second quarter of 2020. 

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down's President and CEO, stated, "These awards from two new customers resulted from revitalized efforts to expand our customer base by highlighting our unique expertise, experience, and problem-solving capabilities for subsea and topside oil and gas production challenges.

Subsea North America Africa Subsea Cables

