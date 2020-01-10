Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Optimum, Lekoil in OPL310 Survey Ahead of Drilling

January 10, 2020

OPL 310 map / Image source: Lekoil
Optimum and Lekoil, partners in the OPL 310 license offshore Nigeria, have kicked off the site survey ahead of the planned drilling expected later this year.

"The marine vessel, conducting the site survey, arrived at site location yesterday and has commenced its operation which is expected to be completed before the expiration of the approval received from the Department of Petroleum Resources which occurs on March 24, 2020," Lekoil said Friday.

The OPL 310 offshore block contains the Ogo discovery made in 2013 when oil was struck at Ogo-1 and Ogo-1 ST wells.

Optimum and Lekoil are envisaging a two-well program with the objective of obtaining dynamic flow data from well testing while preserving the drilled wells as producers. 

In conjunction with this appraisal drilling plan, the site survey is required for the assessment of top-hole drilling, jack-up rig, and potential platform foundation hazards and any seabed obstructions.

 According to Lekoil, the first well spud could occur in the second half of this year. As previously reported, Lekoil has earlier this month secured $184 million (gross) of funding for the appraisal drilling and initial development program activities on the Ogo field. The loan will be provided by the Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar

Commenting on the start of the site survey on Friday, Lekan Akinyanmi, Lekoil's CEO, said: "With the commencement of the site survey, we are delighted to begin in earnest the two well appraisal drilling work program of activities which is expected to lead to the spudding of the first well in the second half of this year. We celebrate this milestone with our partner and the Operator of the OPL 310 License, Optimum Petroleum, as together we pursue value for all stakeholders."

 

