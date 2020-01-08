Tecade Ships Out First Moray East TP

The first transition pieces manufactured by the Spanish steel fabrication company Tecade for the 950MW Moray East offshore wind project in Scotland have departed from the Port of Seville.



The pieces are sent by sea from Seville to Navantia in Puerto Real, where the assembly with the upper part of the jacket will take place, said a press note from the metal heat treating service provider in Spain.



In total there will be 20 TPs that once assembled, will finally be destined to Newcastle (UK) for the complete assembly of the structure.



In this way, Tecade becomes the pioneer company in the South of Spain for the manufacture of such structures and puts the province of Seville at the forefront of the offshore wind industry. Tecade got this important contract last year, through the NAVANTIA company and Nervión Industrias.



The project also supposes a great boost for direct and indirect employment in the province with 350,000 hours of work and the direct occupation of up to 350 people.



Manufacturing work on the remaining Tp’s of the project continues in the Port of Seville.