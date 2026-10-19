Ocean Oilfield Brings Noble Corporation's Jack-Up Rig Into Its Fleet

Abu Dhabi-based Ocean Oilfield Integrated Solutions has completed the acquisition and taken ownership of the former Noble Resolve jack-up drilling rig, now renamed Ocean MVM, from Noble Corporation.

The GustoMSC CJ50-X100 MC jack-up arrived in Malta on October 13, 2026, and is being marketed for immediate deployment on offshore drilling campaigns worldwide, subject to contractual arrangements and operational requirements, Ocean Oilfield said in an October 15 announcement.

The acquisition follows a definitive agreement announced by Noble Corporation in December 2025, under which Ocean Oilfield Drilling agreed to acquire the Noble Resolve in a $64 million cash transaction.

The transaction was initially expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, following completion of the rig's existing contract.

The jack-up is based on the GustoMSC CJ50-X100 MC design, developed for offshore drilling operations in challenging environmental and severe weather conditions.

"This strategic acquisition strengthens our fleet and represents a significant step forward in our continued growth. It reinforces our operational capabilities and enhances our ability to support clients across key global markets," said Sameer M, CEO of Ocean Oilfield.

Noble Resolve jack-up drilling rig, now renamed Ocean MVM (Credit: Ocean Oilfield Integrated Solutions)

The sale formed part of a wider $424 million agreement announced by Noble in December 2025 to divest six jack-up rigs.

Under the separate transaction, Borr Drilling agreed to acquire five Noble rigs for $360 million, comprising $210 million in cash and $150 million in seller notes.

The five rigs covered by the Borr agreement were Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Mick O'Brien, Noble Regina Allen, Noble Resilient and Noble Resolute.

Noble said at the time that the divestments were aligned with its strategy to focus on deepwater and ultra-harsh environment jack-up operations.