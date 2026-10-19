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Serica Energy Cuts 2026 Output Forecast as Triton FPSO Restart Slips

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(Credit: Serica Energy)
(Credit: Serica Energy)

Britain's Serica Energy flagged a further delay to the restart of its Triton production vessel on Monday, prompting the oil and gas firm to lower its annual production forecast.

Here are details from the company:

Triton production is expected to resume around the end of November. The planned maintenance began at the end of July and was set to end in about two months

Serica expects 2026 production to average just below 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with its previous forecast of above that level

The company expects production rates of around 65,000 boepd by the end of the year once production resumes at Triton

It reaffirmed its annual post-tax cash flow from operations and capital expenditure guidance, strengthened by current gas prices and expansion in the North Sea

The company, which recently walked away from an offer for rival Pharos Energy PHARP.L, continues to look for merger and acquisition opportunities in the UK North Sea and overseas

Third-quarter production was 22,100 boepd, down around 56% from the previous quarter due to maintenance at its Bruce and Triton hubs


(Reuters - Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Industry News Activity Europe Production Oil and Gas FPSOs

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