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Taiwan's 1GW Hai Long Offshore Wind Farm Brings All Turbines Online

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Hai Long offshore wind farm (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Northland Power)
Hai Long offshore wind farm (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Northland Power)

The installation of all 73 wind turbines at the 1 GW Hai Long offshore wind project in Taiwan has been completed, with every turbine now generating electricity.

The milestone brings the project closer to completion, with final permitting approvals still expected in the first half of 2027, according to Northland Power, which has 30.6% stake in the project, along with partners Mitsui & Co. with 40% and Gentari International Renewables with 29.4% share.

Located approximately 45 to 70 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County in the Taiwan Strait, Hali Long offshore wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to supply more than one million Taiwanese households.

The project is backed by a 30-year electricity offtake agreement, providing long-term contracted revenues.

“Installing all 73 turbines and generating power across the entire Hai Long project demonstrates Northland’s ability to safely execute complex, large-scale offshore wind projects,” said Christine Healy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northland Power.

Northland said the completion of turbine installation and commencement of generation across all turbines had reduced the remaining construction risks, while the project continued to progress towards final completion in 2027.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

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