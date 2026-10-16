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South Africa Upholds Exploration Approval for TotalEnergies' Offshore Block

Published

(Credit: TotalEnergies)
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

South Africa's environment minister has dismissed a challenge lodged by conservationists against an environmental authorization to allow exploration in TotalEnergies-operated Block 3B/4B off the country's West Coast.

The decision by Environmental Affairs Minister David Maynier, dated October 13 and seen by Reuters, is the latest in a series of appeals and court actions that have stymied oil and gas exploration in Africa's largest economy.

Some 47 individuals and environmental organisations, including Greenpeace Africa, appealed to overturn a 2024 decision by the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources allowing up to five exploration wells to be drilled in the block.

The environmental authorisation was granted to Africa Oil SA Corp, Ricocure (Pty) Limited and Azinam Ltd, with TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy later taking up participating stakes.

Maynier dismissed all the appeals but imposed some conditions on the grounds of appeal dealing with assessments of food security and livelihoods of coastal communities.

Under South African law, any party unhappy with his decision can apply to a court to have the decision judicially reviewed.

TotalEnergies welcomed the decision and said it will work with authorities to ensure compliance, including on environmental monitoring and marine protection.

Greenpeace Africa said the minister's decision to dismiss the appeals was a "critical failure" of environmental governance and a direct threat to South Africa's West Coast, where the highly prospective Orange Basin is found.


(Reuters - Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Susan Fenton and Joe Bavier)

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

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