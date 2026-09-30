Qatar's UCC Eyes Expansion into Venezuelan Oil and Gas

Qatari producer UCC Oil and Gas Holding is in talks for its possible entrance into new fields in Venezuela, the company's head of Upstream, Erik Keskula, said on Tuesday at a conference in Caracas.

UCC, British BP and XRG, a unit of United Arab Emirates' state company ADNOC, last month were granted a long-term license to develop the Loran gas project, one of the largest in Venezuela's waters and which extends into Trinidad and Tobago.

The pact gave the group rights to produce up to 4 ⁠trillion cubic feet of gas in Loran, whose total reserves are estimated at 7.3 TCF. Energy producer Shell SHEL.L was granted a parallel license for the same gas field.

"We have interest in everything, really," Keskula said. "We are looking for the right opportunities in all sectors."

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez discussed cooperation opportunities in a recent meeting in Caracas with Qatar's Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Qatar's foreign affairs ministry said on Tuesday on X, without providing more details.





(Reuters - Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Vivian Sequera; Editing by Marianna Parraga)