NOIA Celebrates Passage of TWIC Workforce Bill in the House of Representatives

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito issued the following statement following House passage of H.R. 5109, the TWIC Efficiency (TWICE) Act:

"The TWICE Act directly addresses one workforce bottleneck by creating a clearer pathway for eligible individuals to obtain the credentials needed to work in America’s maritime and offshore energy industries. At a time when our industry needs more skilled workers, this bipartisan legislation can help connect capable people with good-paying careers while maintaining important security standards.

NOIA members have seen firsthand how successful reentry programs can connect individuals with meaningful careers while helping employers fill critical positions. The TWICE Act can help more workers successfully make that transition and contribute their skills to industries that need them.

We thank Representatives Troy Carter and Clay Higgins for their bipartisan leadership on this commonsense workforce measure and applaud the House for advancing it. We look forward to continued progress in the Senate.”