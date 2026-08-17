TGS Launches Gemini X

TGS has launched Gemini X, the operational combination of its Gemini Enhanced Frequency Source and Apparition encoding technology, enabling coordinated multi-source acquisition.

Gemini X delivers a step change in operational efficiency, sharper subsurface imaging, faster turnaround and more confident exploration decisions, says TGS. By strengthening data quality at the point of acquisition, it lifts performance across the entire value chain, from acquisition and advanced imaging workflows such as full-waveform inversion (FWI) in complex subsalt and frontier basins, through to the drill decisions that follow.

Following successful testing in the Gulf of America, Gemini X is now available worldwide.

Carel Hooijkaas, Executive Vice President of Marine Data Acquisition, TGS, stated, “For years, ocean-bottom nodes (OBN) have been seen as a tool for mature fields and production monitoring. Gemini X resets that thinking. By running multiple Gemini sources in parallel, we acquire cleaner, higher-quality data far more efficiently, bringing the imaging power of OBN to basin-scale exploration. This lets our clients skip a generation of seismic acquisition technology while benefiting from sharper images, faster turnaround, and the confidence to make key exploration decisions sooner.”

Gemini X helps redefine exploration, especially in OBN operations, combining fit-for-purpose acquisition with the imaging technology needed to solve complex geology, says TGS. The result is imaging quality once reserved for high-value production surveys, now practical and affordable at basin exploration scale.

At the core of Gemini X are TGS’ Gemini enhanced frequency source (EFS) and TGS' proprietary encoded-acquisition and source-separation technology, which enable multiple Gemini sources to operate simultaneously while preserving broadband signal fidelity and the extended low frequencies critical for high-end imaging.



