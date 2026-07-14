Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Strike Ends for Norway Oil Service Workers

Published

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Norway's Safe union and employers have agreed to end a labour dispute in the oil service industry which had disrupted offshore drilling operations and reduced the country's petroleum production, industry group Offshore Norway said on Tuesday.

The Safe union launched its strike action on June 15 after wage talks broke down, while employers later responded by announcing a lockout from June 27, affecting close to 2,000 employees.

"Work will resume as soon as practically possible," Offshore Norway's chief negotiator Elisabeth Bratteboe Fenne said in a statement.

The two sides will now submit to a voluntary arbitration, Offshore Norway added.

The dispute affected oil service companies including SLB, Halliburton, Subsea 7, DOF Subsea, Weatherford, DeepOcean and Baker Hughes.

By July 9, the labour dispute had reduced Norway's petroleum output by a cumulative 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), Offshore Norway said at the time, equal to more than half a day's total production.

Norway, Europe's largest supplier of pipeline gas, produced more than 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in 2025.

Had it continued, the dispute could have reduced Norway's petroleum output by about 120,000 boed by mid-July, up from an initial impact of around 12,000 boed, Offshore Norway had warned.

(Reuters)

People Industry News Activity Strike Norway Offshore Oil & gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Wraps Up Decom Scope at Spirit Energy’s North...
© chanjaok1 / Adobe Stock

Sunda Energy Applies for Exploration Permit Offshore New...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Unity Enters Asia-Pacific Market with Malaysia P&A Work
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Norway Averts Offshore Drilling Workers Strike with New...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote

Current News

Strike Ends for Norway Oil Service Workers

Strike Ends for Norway Oil Ser

TECH FILE: Spray-Based Immersion Cooling to Boost Battery Safety

TECH FILE: Spray-Based Immersi

Celtic Sea Developers Form Floating Wind Forum

Celtic Sea Developers Form Flo

Halliburton Nets Drilling and Completions Deal for TotalEnergies’ GranMorgu Scheme

Halliburton Nets Drilling and

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine