SLB to Support Kuwait Oil's AI and Digital Tech Initiative

SLB has been awarded a seven-year contract by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) under the Ahmadi Innovation Valley initiative to support applied research, technology deployment and digital innovation programs aligned with Kuwait's long-term energy objectives.

Under the agreement, SLB will work with KOC to evaluate, test and deploy technologies across areas including artificial intelligence, industrial internet of things applications, production optimization, reservoir technologies, water management and energy transition initiatives.

Ahmadi Innovation Valley is KOC's flagship innovation initiative that brings together industry, academia and technology providers to address strategic upstream technical challenges.

According to SLB, it will support applied research and technology management spanning multiple business lines and technology domains through the initiative, which provides KOC with a framework to evaluate, pilot and deploy new technologies.

As part of the agreement, SLB plans to establish a dedicated Ahmadi Innovation Valley facility in Kuwait, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and opening planned for 2028.

"Ahmadi Innovation Valley represents an important step in advancing technology leadership across Kuwait's energy sector. Through collaboration with leading technology partners, we are accelerating technology deployment, strengthening local capabilities and expanding knowledge transfer to support Kuwait's energy industry,” said Ahmad Jaber Al-Eidan, chief executive officer of Kuwait Oil Company.

"The energy industry has no shortage of technology. The challenge is deploying it at scale and turning innovation into operational impact. Ahmadi Innovation Valley brings together technology providers, researchers and operational teams to accelerate the evaluation, deployment and scaling of new solutions across KOC's operations. We are proud to contribute our technology, domain expertise and global experience while helping strengthen local capabilities and support the next generation of Kuwaiti talent,” added Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer of SLB.