Aker BP Gets Green Light to Drill North Sea Wildcat Well

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 36/4-2 in production license 1153, operated by Aker BP with 40% working interest.

Aker BP’s partners in the license are INPEX Idemitsu Norge with 30%, OKEA with 20%, and Harbour Energy with 10% stakes.

The drilling will be conducted with Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig.

Scarabeo 8 is a sixth‑generation drilling rig designed to operate in demanding offshore environments. It is equipped with a dynamic positioning system (DP) and an advanced mooring system, fully compliant with the strictest regulatory standards.

The unit has a proven track record in projects with major oil companies, operating across the Norwegian Continental Shelf including the Barents Sea.