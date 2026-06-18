CORE POWER to Assess Reactor Tech for Floating Nuclear Power Plants

CORE POWER has launched a feasibility study to evaluate the use of BWX Technologies' mPower small modular reactor (SMR) technology in floating nuclear power plants designed to be built in shipyards and deployed near energy demand centers.

The study will assess technical, regulatory and commercial pathways for integrating BWXT's mPower reactor design into floating nuclear facilities, the company said on Tuesday.

The mPower reactor was originally developed as a Generation III+ integral pressurized water small modular reactor with a generating capacity of 195 megawatts of electricity and 575 megawatts thermal per unit.

Floating nuclear power plants are intended to be constructed in shipyards and transported to locations where power demand is high or where conventional energy infrastructure faces constraints related to grid capacity, land availability or lengthy permitting processes.

The feasibility study will include systems engineering, marine integration studies, concept development, regulatory pathway assessments, product requirements definition and techno-economic analysis.

CORE POWER said the assessment would draw on its expertise in marine systems integration, shipyard delivery and deployment of maritime nuclear energy systems, alongside BWXT's reactor technology.

The study, funded by CORE POWER, is expected to guide future decisions regarding engineering development, regulatory engagement, commercial structures and potential next steps for floating nuclear power deployment.

“We’re building, integrating and deploying ship-based nuclear energy systems that deliver reliable power where industry and nations need it most. We are focused on commercial delivery, from vessels and infrastructure to kilowatts consumed and industries powered.

“For CORE POWER, this assessment of the mPower technology is a significant step in our strategy to accelerate the design of our fully modular floating nuclear power plants."

“Electric power demand is rapidly outstripping supply. Markets that need reliable electricity cannot wait for conventional infrastructure timelines."

“The United States has the nuclear expertise, the industrial base and the maritime heritage to lead this market. CORE POWER’s role is to combine those strengths and accelerate the path from technology to product,” said Mikal Bøe, Chief Executive Officer of CORE POWER.