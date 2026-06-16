Europe Needs 65-Ship CO2 Fleet by 2050 to Support CCS Growth, Xodus Finds

Europe will require a dedicated fleet of around 65 CO2 carriers and a network of 33 ports by 2050 to support the large-scale deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), according to a new study led by energy consultancy Xodus.

The CCUS Enabling Infrastructure Study, prepared by Xodus on behalf of the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) and supported by EBN, the Port of Rotterdam, Gasunie and Offshore Energies UK, examined the infrastructure needed to transport captured CO2 from industrial emitters across Europe to offshore storage sites.

The report forecasts captured CO2 volumes rising from 70 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) in 2030 to 320 Mtpa by 2050. While pipelines are expected to play an increasingly dominant role over time, shipping is projected to remain a critical part of the transport network, carrying around 79 Mtpa of CO2 by 2050, more than double current projections for 2030.

Researchers screened approximately 850 ports across Europe and identified up to 60 locations that could play a role in gathering, exporting or receiving captured emissions. Of these, around 33 ports are expected to form the core transport network by mid-century, including about 23 export hubs and 10 import and storage hubs.

Major industrial regions such as Rotterdam, Humberside and Liverpool Bay were highlighted as likely focal points for future carbon transport and storage activities.

The study concludes that Europe's CO2 transport network is likely to evolve into a hybrid system, with pipelines serving large industrial corridors and shipping providing flexible cross-border transport and access to offshore storage for regions where pipelines are less economically viable.

Cost modelling identified the North Sea as Europe's primary carbon storage destination through to 2050, with the UK, Dutch and broader North Sea sectors expected to receive significant volumes of imported CO2 from across the continent.

"Most of the technology needed to move captured carbon around Europe already exists. It has been proven over decades in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry and is in CO2 service today through projects such as Northern Lights. The task now is scaling it.

"Shipping gives emitters early access to offshore storage years before onshore pipeline networks can be consented and built. If investment in ports and vessels starts now, the North Sea can set the benchmark for how the UK and Europe connect emitters to storage,” said James McAreavey, Global Head of CCUS at Xodus.

The report estimates that around 22 dedicated CO2 carriers will be required by 2030, increasing to approximately 65 vessels by 2050, based on an average cargo capacity of 15,000 tonnes per ship.

"This study reinforces the strategic importance of enabling infrastructure in scaling CCUS across Europe. As offshore storage demand grows, the North Sea is well placed to serve as the central hub of a connected, cross-border CO₂ transport and storage system.

"Targeted investment in port infrastructure, shipping capacity and storage development will be essential to creating a resilient and commercially viable network,” added Iain Martin, CCUS Technology Manager at NZTC.