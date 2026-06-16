Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Drills Dry Wildcat Well in Norwegian Sea

Published

Transocean Encourage drilling rig (Credit: Transocean)
Transocean Encourage drilling rig (Credit: Transocean)

Equinor and its partners have drilled a dry well in the prospect under the Heidrun field in the Norwegian Sea.

The wildcat well 6507/8-D-4 CH was drilled in production license 124, 240 kilometers west of Sandnessjøen in the ‘Heidrun Cellar SE’ prospect.

The well was drilled by Transocean’s Transocean Encourage semi-submersible drilling rig, as the tenth wildcat well in the production license, which was awarded in 1986 (licensing round 10-B).

The licensees in the production license are Equinor which acts as the operator, with ConocoPhillips, Petoro and Vår Energi as partners.

The well's objective was to prove petroleum in deeper stratigraphic levels on the Heidrun field, in reservoir rocks from the Early Jurassic (Åre Formation) and Late Triassic ("Grey Beds").

The well encountered sandstone layers in the Åre Formation/Grey Beds with an overall thickness of about 161 meters and good to very good reservoir quality.

The well was not formation-tested, but data was acquired.

Water depth at the site is 357 meters, and the well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Support Vessel Floating Production Construction Vessel Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean Scoops $185M in Drilling Contracts Offshore...
© chakisatelier / Adobe Stock

IEA Expects Gradual Hormuz Recovery, Oversupplied Market...
Qatar's North Field gas development (Credit: QatarEnergy LNG)

McDermott Expects to Deliver QatarEnergy Expansion Project...
Jacket structure destined for the Neptun Deep gas development (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Ships Giant Neptun Deep Jacket from Italy to Black...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well Online, Completes Planned Producer Rollout

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial Guinea Assets Sale to Panoro

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial

Venterra Launches Offshore Wind Data Platform for Metocean Management

Venterra Launches Offshore Win

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-NSORe Team for 2GW North Sea Converter Platform

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-N

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine