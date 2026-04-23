Helix and Hornbeck to Merge

Helix Energy Solutions Group and Hornbeck Offshore Services have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction, establishing a premier integrated offshore services company.

pon closing of the transaction, Hornbeck shareholders will own approximately 55% and Helix shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

The strategic combination will create a leader in offshore operations through a diversified and expanded high-specification fleet of specialty vessels, supported by subsea robotics, well intervention and technical service capabilities, including trenching subsea pipelines and cables.

The combined company will provide integrated subsea and marine transportation solutions to customers across deepwater energy, defense and renewables. Combining Helix’s well intervention assets and robotics with Hornbeck’s specialty and ultra-high specification offshore support vessels will form a complementary, end-to-end service offering that expands the combined company’s ability to meet a broader share of customers’ deepwater needs.

Together, Helix and Hornbeck will have a multi-faceted service portfolio that spans the entire life-cycle of deepwater fields, improves macro resilience and increases exposure to specialty non-oilfield markets.

“In merging two proven industry leaders with industry-leading teams, assets and offerings, this transaction creates a global deepwater vessel and services company with the scale and capabilities to deliver sustainable, long-term growth,” said Owen Kratz, President and CEO of Helix. “This combination is a compelling opportunity to enhance value for Helix’s shareholders, building on our momentum as one of the world’s premier marine service contractors.”

“We are confident that by capitalizing on each company’s unique expertise, we will unlock meaningful strategic and operational benefits that enhance our ability to serve customers worldwide and drive significant shareholder value creation,” said Todd M. Hornbeck, Chairman, President and CEO of Hornbeck. “The combined company will be a growth‑oriented company driven by the desire to provide innovative, high-quality, value-added business solutions with an emphasis on safety and an entrepreneurial culture.”

Strategic and financial benefits of the transaction are:

• Combines two deepwater‑focused leaders with complementary capabilities: The combined company creates a scaled, life-of-field business providing engineered solutions spanning the offshore oil and gas, defense and renewables industries, aimed at reducing cyclicality and through-cycle earnings volatility, while enabling flexible global asset deployment where demand is strongest.

• Expands global presence with strong exposure to key offshore markets: Helix’s global presence in the West Africa, Asia Pacific and North Sea regions, as well as the United States and Brazil, and Hornbeck’s concentration in the Americas, including Brazil and Mexico, enhances a global footprint spanning the key offshore basins worldwide. The combined company’s footprint will include cabotage-protected markets and will have direct access to leading offshore customers, enabling the delivery of premier deepwater services through technologically advanced assets.

• Expects to create attractive earnings profile with low leverage and strong free cash flow generation: The combined company is expected to be well-capitalized with a strong balance sheet, low leverage and significant cash at closing to further the execution of the combined company’s value-driven strategy. This financial strength and projected substantial free cash flow generation will provide significant flexibility for organic growth or other strategic M&A to increase long-term shareholder value creation.

• Expects to generate solid revenue and cost synergies: The transaction is expected to generate $75 million or more in annual revenue and cost synergies within three years following the transaction close. The synergies are expected to result from combined and integrated service offerings, as well as expanding services offered to existing customers, driving revenue pull-through. The scale of the combined company’s fleet enables asset optimization, reducing reliance on third-party vessel charters and delivering efficiencies across maintenance, procurement and operations.

• Aligned cultures and a proven leadership team dedicated to supporting a seamless integration: Helix and Hornbeck share core values of integrity, operational excellence, teamwork and innovation. These values will be reflected in the combined company’s focus on health, safety, personal responsibility, environmental protection, and financial and operational performance.

Following the completion of the transaction, Hornbeck will serve as President and CEO of the combined company. The combined company’s board of directors will comprise seven directors, three of whom will be from Helix and four from Hornbeck, including Hornbeck. William L. Transier will serve as Chairman of the combined company’s board.

Post closing, the combined company will operate under the Hornbeck Offshore Services name and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “HOS.” The combined company’s headquarters will be in Houston, Texas, and Covington, Louisiana.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.



