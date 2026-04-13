CoreMarine, Jumbo Offshore Collaborate on Argentina FLNG Installation & Hook-up Project

CoreMarine & Jumbo Offshore have announced the award of a significant contract to perform the transport and installation of the soft-yoke (SSY) mooring systems, and hook-up of both the Hilli Episeyo FLNG and MKII FLNG vessels, in Argentina’s Golfo San Matías. The award represents a milestone for both companies as well as a breakthrough project for Argentina’s gas sector as it ramps up in export capabilities.

The contract has been awarded by Southern Energy S.A. (SESA), supported by an international consortium comprising Pan American Energy, YPF, Pampa Energía, Harbour Energy, and Golar LNG.

Integrated Project Delivery

CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore will deliver the project through a fully integrated execution model that combines project management engineering, transportation, offshore installations and hook-up.

As lead contractor, CoreMarine will contract Jumbo Offshore to transport and install the SSY mooring system including heavy lift and piling activities. Jumbo Offshore are the leading global experts in soft-yoke installations and have extensive experience with such systems in Brazil and Cameroon. CoreMarine will follow-up with diving and construction activities including spool installation, ballasting, riser hook-up, pre-commissioning, positioning and hook-up of both FLNG units.

The offshore campaign will involve complex, simultaneous operations including heavy lifting, riser installation, piling, spool installation, saturation diving, and multi-vessel SIMOPS. The project will require the chartering of multiple assets including DSV’s, support vessels and station keeping tugs.

The SSY systems, supplied by NOV, will enable both FLNG units to weathervane around a single mooring point, aligning with environmental forces and providing a robust, cost-efficient solution that eliminates the need for fixed infrastructure such as jetties.

CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore both commenced project management and engineering in January 2026. The Hilli Episeyo FLNG is scheduled for installation in 2027, followed by the MKII FLNG in 2028, marking the first application of SSY technology in Argentine waters.

This project represents CoreMarine’s first FLNG development and largest contract in Latin America, while further strengthening Jumbo Offshore’s track record in SSY installations and floating energy infrastructure.