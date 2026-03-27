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DOE Relocates Headquarters in DC

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© DOE
© DOE

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), announced that DOE’s headquarters will relocate from the James V. Forrestal Building to the Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) building. LBJ currently serves as the headquarters for the U.S. Department of Education (ED).

The relocation to the LBJ building will save taxpayers over $350 million in deferred maintenance and modernization costs.

The LBJ building has been modernized to a Class A building with minimal deferred maintenance. All DOE Forrestal staff will be reassigned to LBJ, DOE Germantown Campus, Portals, or 950 L’Enfant. 

This effort aligns with the Administration's broader strategy to streamline the federal real estate footprint, reduce wasteful spending, and support a high-performing government workforce with facilities that reflect modern expectations for efficiency and accountability.

Energy Government Update Industry News Activity U.S. Government

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