BOEM Seeks Public Input on Potential Alaska Minerals Lease Sale

Published

© bogdanserban / Adobe Stock
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has announced it will publish a Request for Information and Interest to evaluate industry interest and gather public input that could inform a potential lease sale for minerals on the Outer Continental Shelf off the coast of Alaska.

The Request for Information supports the Trump Administration’s focus on strengthening domestic supply chains and advancing American energy and resource leadership.

“Alaska’s offshore holds strategic potential for the minerals that drive American industry, defense and next-generation technologies,” said BOEM’s Acting Director Matt Giacona. “This Request for Information is a practical first step to gauge interest and identify areas where development could make sense for jobs, investment and national supply chains.”

If a sale is ultimately held, it would be the first Outer Continental Shelf minerals lease sale offshore Alaska.

The notice invites all parties, including the public, companies, governments, and Alaska Native tribes and other organizations to submit information about potential lease areas, uses and conflicts, and other factors that could inform BOEM’s planning. Among other items, BOEM seeks input on minerals of interest, potential tract configurations and interactions with other ocean uses.

The Request for Information area encompasses the Alaska Outer Continental Shelf as a whole.

Offshore Industry News Marine Minerals Alaska

