Archer Awarded Integrated Deepwater P&A Contract in the Gulf of America

Archer, in collaboration with SLB, has been awarded an integrated plug and abandonment (P&A) contract with Equinor for the Titan platform in the Gulf of America (GoA).

The service offerings under the contract includes project management, well engineering, provision of a compact workover rig, coiled tubing, wireline services, and a suite of downhole P&A technologies and the scope covers P&A of three wells. The award combines SLB’s deepwater leadership in the region with Archer’s expertise as a P&A service provider.

“This integrated deepwater P&A project builds on our momentum following several large P&A contract awards in the North Sea in 2025. The recent acquisitions of the US based fishing specialists WFR and Premium were key steps in our strategy to position Archer as a leading service provider in the growing deepwater P&A market in the GoA," said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.