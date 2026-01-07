Ecomer Merges with Enag, Becomes Francbord

Francbord, a new Breton industrial group resulting from the evolution of the Ecomer group, announced its merger with the SME Enag, strengthening the group's position as a supplier of technological solutions dedicated to the maritime sector and industry.

This operation was made possible thanks to a new fundraising initiative by the maritime sector decarbonization fund managed by Bpifrance, Unexo, a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole, Go Capital, and the Mer Invest fund, a subsidiary of Banque Populaire/Credit Maritime Grand Ouest.

The Francbord Group (formerly Ecomer) now comprises three complementary companies dedicated to the maritime sector and industry: Enag, an SME specializing in the design and manufacture of industrial electrical equipment; Marinelec Technologies, an SME specializing in the design and manufacture of safety products; and Ecomer Data, a young software company dedicated to ship energy efficiency.

Based in Quimper for 80 years, Enag is a French leader in energy conversion systems adapted to the most demanding maritime and industrial environments. Enag's strength lies in its ability to design products for so-called “harsh” environments, with technical expertise in design, manufacturing, and qualification. This high standard enables Enag to develop electronic and electromechanical equipment for use in extreme conditions of temperature, vibration, shock, and humidity. Enag's systems are developed for the civil and military maritime sectors as well as for land-based industry.

Also based in Quimper for 50 years, and acquired by Geoffroy Lacoin in 2022, Marinelec is known for its surveillance, alarm, and control equipment for the maritime sector in France (60%) and internationally (40%). With a comprehensive offering, Marinelec meets the needs of shipowners, shipyards, and integrators for the safety of commercial, military, passenger, fishing, offshore, service, and yacht vessels.

In parallel with its traditional business, the Francbord Group (formerly Ecomer) launched its subsidiary Ecomer Data in 2024, which develops and deploys applications to improve the operational efficiency of ships throughout their life cycle, thereby optimizing their energy efficiency and reducing pollutant emissions. Ecomer Data is positioning itself as a key player in maritime decarbonization by offering onboard equipment and software services.

After an initial public offering in April 2025, this major operation for Francbord is being supported by reinvestment from its long-standing partners—Bpifrance and Mer Invest, now joined by Unexo (a subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole Group) and Go Capital through its Impact Océan Capital vehicle.

Committed to continuing the local presence of his company and convinced of the relevance of the merger between the two companies, Enag's CEO, Henri Le Gallais, is entrusting the company to Geoffroy Lacoin and Jean Brossollet, while supporting the transition as a shareholder of Francbord and vice president in charge of strategy and external growth.

The three executives, who are major shareholders, together hold approximately 70% of Francbord's capital.

This transaction marks a step in the group's ambition to build an independent leader in onboard equipment and technical solutions that promote safety, operational efficiency, and energy efficiency in ships.

This expertise in the maritime sector will enable Francbord to continue supporting other industries in the defense and civil sectors, while remaining a group on a human scale but strong enough to become a strategic operator of reference in France and internationally.

