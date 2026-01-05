Oil Executives Dispute Trump's Claim of Talks with US Majors on Venezuela

Four oil executives who are familiar with the situation say that the Trump administration didn't consult Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips or Chevron about Venezuela either before or after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3.

This contradicts the assertion made by President Donald Trump on Air Force One Sunday, that he spoke to all U.S. companies of oil "before and afterwards" Maduro was captured about his plans to invest in the country.

One of the sources stated that "nobody from those three companies has spoken to the White House yet about operating in Venezuela pre-removal, or after removal."

As of Sunday, the three other sources said that the three companies did not know about the U.S. 'operation to capture Maduro' and had never spoken with the Trump administration regarding investing in Venezuela.

Due to the sensitive nature of the issue, the sources requested that they not be named.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comments.

Exxon Chevron, and ConocoPhillips did not immediately respond to comments.

Chevron, the only American oil major operating in Venezuelan oil fields, produces heavy crude that is used by U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and other refineries.

Exxon, ConocoPhillips and other oil companies had long histories in Venezuela after Hugo Chavez nationalized their projects nearly 20 years ago.

Trump stated hours after Maduro was captured on Saturday that he expected?the largest U.S. companies to spend millions of dollars boosting Venezuelan oil production.

The executive said that the plans would be hampered by the lack of infrastructure, which will take many years and heavy investment.

One of the executives said, "I don’t think any other company will commit to developing this source, except for Chevron."

Conoco is seeking billions in restitution after taking over three oil projects under Chavez. Exxon has been involved in long arbitration cases against Venezuela since it left the country in 2007.

Chevron has been negotiating with the Trump Administration to keep its presence in Venezuela. The company exports roughly 150,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Venezuela.





(Source: Reuters)