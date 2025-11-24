Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
FairWind Partners with Japanese Turbine Specialist

Source: FairWind
FairWind has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Japanese turbine operations and maintenance specialist Wind Energy Partners (WEP).

The move marks the latest phase in FairWind’s Asia Pacific growth strategy following the announcement that the business acquired leading Australian wind installation and maintenance provider, Cosmic Group, in October.

The partnership will bring together the company’s on- and offshore installation, pre-assembly and service expertise with WEP’s extensive preventative maintenance, blade maintenance and repair experience.

Founded in 2020, WEP is headquartered in Yokohama with seven additional strategic bases across the country. Through the collaboration, FairWind will gain access to WEP’s established local network, infrastructure, and regulatory expertise in Japan, while WEP will benefit from FairWind’s global experience in onshore and offshore wind installation and maintenance.

The partnership will enable the two companies to provide enhanced service reliability, faster response times, and innovative solutions to the Japanese wind market.

Matt Crossan, APAC Regional Director at FairWind, said: “This partnership is a significant milestone for FairWind as we expand our footprint in Asia Pacific. Japan’s wind sector is still in its relative infancy when compared to Europe, but with strong government support and increasing investment driving expansion, there is considerable opportunity for FairWind and WEP to support the growing number of onshore and offshore turbines.”

Founded in 2008, FairWind is headquartered in Denmark and has over 2,200 technicians operating in more than 40 countries. The company offers full-scope wind turbine services across the entire lifecycle of renewable energy assets.

