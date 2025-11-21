TotalEnergies Files Permits for 3GW Offshore Wind Projects in Germany

TotalEnergies has submitted permitting documents for two offshore wind projects in Germany with a combined capacity of 3 GW, marking the first major step toward developing the sites awarded to the company in last year’s federal tender.

The applications, filed with the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), cover the NordseeEnergies 1 (NSE1) wind farm in the German North Sea and the OstseeEnergies (OSE) project in the Baltic Sea. Both sites were awarded to TotalEnergies in 2023 by the Federal Network Agency.

The submission includes the environmental impact assessment, the protection and safety concept, and the preliminary layout of the wind farms detailing the arrangement of turbines and cables.

Under Germany’s Offshore Wind Energy Act (WindSeeG), BSH has 18 months from receipt of the complete documentation to review the material and issue a planning approval decision.

Construction on the two projects is scheduled to begin in 2029, with commissioning planned for 2031. TotalEnergies said the 2 GW NSE1 and 1 GW OSE wind farms will be able to supply electricity to more than three million households.

“We are delighted to have reached this first milestone. I would especially like to thank my team in Hamburg and Paris, who carried out the necessary environmental and technical studies and analyses and prepared the permitting documents. Everyone is working with great focus on implementing the projects, because Germany is the most important European market for the development of our integrated power business,” said Antoine Becker, Managing Director Offshore Wind at TotalEnergies in Germany.