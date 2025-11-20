Industry Responds Positively to US Offshore Lease Proposal

This week, the Department of the Interior issued the Draft Proposed Program for the next five year federal offshore oil and gas leasing program, and the response from industry has been positive.

Under the new proposal for the 2026–2031 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program, Interior includes as many as 34 potential offshore lease sales across 21 of 27 existing Outer Continental Shelf planning areas, covering approximately 1.27 billion acres. That includes 21 areas off the coast of Alaska, seven in the Gulf of America, and six along the Pacific coast.

The proposal also includes the Secretary’s decision to create a new administrative planning area, the South-Central Gulf of America.

In response, National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said: "The Gulf of America remains the gold standard for offshore energy: driving prolific production, supporting good-paying jobs, bolstering local and national supply chains, funding conservation programs nationwide, and anchoring U.S. energy security.

"While the Central and Western Gulf, now designated as GOA Program Area A, remain core areas for investment and energy production, a forward-looking approach that evaluates new areas ensures the U.S. remains competitive and secure in meeting future energy needs. Energy demand is on the rise and America’s offshore basins are a shining opportunity for U.S. competitiveness and leadership.

“Moreover, energy security is national security. The Gulf is an energy powerhouse, producing nearly 2 million barrels of oil per day with production recognized as among the lowest carbon intensity in the world. A clear leasing schedule gives companies the certainty to invest, strengthens supply chains, bolsters communities, and keeps the U.S. competitive in a rapidly evolving global energy landscape.

“We commend Secretary Burgum and the Department of the Interior for taking this important step to fix a leasing program that was wholly insufficient. We look forward to working with policymakers to ensure the Gulf continues to lead America’s energy future.”

Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) President and CEO Edith Naegele said:

"A robust Five-Year Plan is essential to U.S. national security needs as it reduces our dependence on foreign oil, ensures a stable domestic energy supply, and supports hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. Independent oil and natural gas producers commend the Trump Administration on its thoughtful first iteration of the national OCS oil and gas leasing program, commonly referred to as the Five-Year Plan.

“As designed by the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA), Five-Year Plans have a vigorous multi-iteration development process with several steps for analysis and extensive public comment. IPAA strongly supports broad inclusion of all OCS areas to ensure areas of high interest make it into the final plan. This will ensure a competitive bidding process among producers which ensures a good return to the American people via billions of dollars paid annually to the U.S. Treasury."