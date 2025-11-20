Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP Extends Deepsea Nordkapp’s Stay off Norway

Published

Deepsea Nordkapp rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling has received confirmation from Aker BP that it will extend the firm contract period for use of the Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible rig by one year.

With this signed confirmation, the Deepsea Nordkapp extends its firm contract backlog to the end of 2027, after which Aker BP retains further options.

The operating rate applicable to the extension shall be set by the end of 2025, using a rate reflective of market rates and defined by two independent rig brokers.

The Deepsea Nordkapp is a sixth generation dynamically positioned harsh environment and winterized semi-submersible of Moss enhanced CS 60E design.

“We are delighted to have agreed this extension for use of the Deepsea Nordkapp. Deepsea Nordkapp has been on contract with Aker BP as part of the Semi Alliance since the rig was delivered to us in 2019 and has worked on many projects during this period. With this contract extension secured, we look forward to continuing our close cooperation with Aker BP,” said Kjetil Gjersdal, Chief Executive Officer of Odfjell Drilling.

