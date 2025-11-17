Petrobras Makes High-Quality Oil Find in Campos Basin Well

Brazil’s Petrobras has identified the presence of 'excellent quality' oil in the post-salt section of the Campos Basin, following the drilling of an exploratory well in the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block.

The 4-BRSA-1403D-RJS well lies 108 km offshore from Campos dos Goytacazes in 734 meters of water.

Petrobras said the well encountered an oil-bearing interval confirmed by electrical logs, gas shows and fluid sampling.

The samples will be sent for laboratory analysis to characterize the reservoir and fluid conditions and support continued evaluation of the block’s potential.

The Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block was acquired in September 2018 during the 5th Production Sharing Round, with Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) serving as manager.

Petrobras is the operator with 100% ownership.