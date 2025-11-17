Noatum Maritime, Siemens Energy and GPT Team Up for Offshore Renewables

Noatum Maritime, Siemens Energy and Green Parrot Tech (GPT) have signed a partnership agreement to explore collaboration in the offshore renewable energy sector.

Noatum Maritime, an AD Ports Group company, Siemens Energy and GPT plan to combine their capabilities to support the development of offshore renewable infrastructure including substations and power grid networks.

The partnership aims to integrate expertise in electrical systems, engineering and design, subsea solutions, offshore logistics and fabrication to create a coordinated framework for developers.

The companies said the combined approach would seek to reduce project interfaces, streamline coordination and offer a single platform for complex offshore projects. The partners will also assess opportunities in floating power plants and floating regasification units.

“This collaboration represents an opportunity to explore how our combined strengths can shape the future of renewable energy infrastructure.

“By uniting expertise in offshore operations, engineering and advanced technology, we can help create smarter, more efficient solutions to improve cost efficiencies and reduce complexity for our clients, while supporting the transition towards a low-carbon future,” said Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO - Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing the region’s energy transition through strategic collaborations and innovation.

“By uniting Siemens Energy’s global technology leadership with Noatum Maritime’s operations excellence and Green Parrot’s offshore capabilities, we are laying the foundation for a new generation of integrated offshore energy solutions. Together, we aim to drive sustainable growth, strengthen local value creation, and support the UAE’s vision for a cleaner and more resilient energy future,” added Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director UAE at Siemens Energy.