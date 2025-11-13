Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Suriname Approves Petronas' Commercial Gas Discovery

Published

© Aisyaqilumar - stock.adobe.com
© Aisyaqilumar - stock.adobe.com

Suriname's Staatsolie has approved the commercial declaration of the Sloanea gas discovery by Malaysia's Petronas at one of the country's most promising offshore areas, Block 52, the state-run company said on Thursday.

The declaration follows a production sharing contract signed in 2013 to explore for oil and gas in the block, three discoveries and the confirmation of the gas in place. Petronas' Suriname unit is the area's operator with a 80%-stake, while the remaining 20% interest is held by Paradise Oil Company, a Staatsolie subsidiary.

The block's development concept includes gas wells, subsea infrastructure and a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, Staatsolie said in a release.

Petronas is now expected to submit a development plan for Staatsolie's approval, which could lead to a final investment decision in the second half of 2026 and first gas output in 2030, the state-run firm said.

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Production Offshore Oil Suriname

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safety Harness for Workers at...
Three FPSOs, P-80, P-82 and P-83, in Seatrium's Tuas Boulevard Yard (Credit: Seatrium)

Seatrium Maintains $12.8B Order Book on Renewables and...
(Credit: DeepOcean)

Equinor Hires DeepOcean for Subsea Job at Snorre Gas Field...
© Adobe Stock/Igal

Chevron Nears Investment Decision to Expand Leviathan Gas...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

HyfloWind Float from SHI Receives ABS Approval

HyfloWind Float from SHI Recei

Suriname Approves Petronas' Commercial Gas Discovery

Suriname Approves Petronas' Co

PXGEO Inks Two Seismic Acquisition Contracts with Petrobras off Brazil

PXGEO Inks Two Seismic Acquisi

Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safety Harness for Workers at Height

Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safet

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine