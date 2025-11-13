Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Hires DeepOcean for Subsea Job at Snorre Gas Field Expansion

Published

(Credit: DeepOcean)
(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded a contract by Equinor to provide various subsea construction and installation activities as part of the Snorre Export and Import Gas Project (SNEIG) for offshore execution in 2026.

The SNEIG project is part of the broader Snorre Expansion Project, which aims to extend the production life of the Snorre oil and gas field, originally discovered in 1979 and operational since 1992, beyond 2040. The Snorre field is located in the Tampen area of the northern North Sea, in water depths of 300–350 meters.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes installation of a subsea safety isolation valve (SSIV), a subsea umbilical, and tie-in to the existing pipeline using connectors and associated tooling from the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) pool.

The company will also provide preparatory subsea construction activities include isolation pig tracking, pipeline coating removal and cutting operations. Suitable crossings for the new umbilical will also be prepared and installed at the field before various mechanical completion and commissioning activities are performed.

In addition, the contract also covers the provision of onshore engineering, procurement and project management services.

Offshore operations will be executed during the summer season of 2026 using a subsea construction vessel from DeepOcean’s chartered fleet.

“This is a complex subsea project that underlines Equinor’s dedication to responsible resource utilisation through life-of-field extensions. Through our in-depth knowledge of the specialised tooling from the PRSI pool, matched with our highly capable construction vessel fleet, I am confident that our skilled project team will ensure a safe and successful project execution in close cooperation with Equinor,” said Olaf A. Hansen, managing director of DeepOcean’s European operation.

Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Ups 2025 Profit Outlook
Normand Sentinel CSV (Credit: Solstad Maritime)

Solstad Maritime Inks Contract for Normand Sentinel CSV
(Credit: Lukoil)

Bidders Circle Lukoil’s Overseas Assets as Sanctions Loom
© nmann77 - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

BP Eyes Castrol Sale to Stonepeak Amid Portfolio Overhaul

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

PXGEO Inks Two Seismic Acquisition Contracts with Petrobras off Brazil

PXGEO Inks Two Seismic Acquisi

Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safety Harness for Workers at Height

Saipem Unveils AI-Backed Safet

OPT, Mythos AI Partner Up for Autonomous Maritime Systems Boost

OPT, Mythos AI Partner Up for

Seatrium Maintains $12.8B Order Book on Renewables and FPSO Progress

Seatrium Maintains $12.8B Orde

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine