FairWind Completes Acquisition of Australian Wind Services Firm

Renewables specialist FairWind has completed its acquisition of Cosmic Group, an Australian wind installation and maintenance provider.

The move significantly boosts the company’s presence in Asia-Pacific (APAC), reinforcing its existing presence in Australia and expanding its footprint into New Zealand and Japan.

The new follows FairWind’s announcement from October 2025 that it had signed an agreement to acquire the business. The transaction sees the Brisbane-based business and its team of 100 technicians become part of FairWind.

Together with Cosmic, FairWind will leverage local expertise while aligning the team with its global systems, standards, and strategic direction. The business will be the regional hub for FairWind’s APAC operations with one of its founders, Matt Crossan, appointed as Regional Director.

Cosmic will continue to operate under the Cosmic name. FairWind has a workforce of more than 2,000 people in more than 40 countries across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania. The business provides complete lifecycle solutions for the installation and maintenance of onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world.