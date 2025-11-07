Halliburton Gets Shell’s Drilling and Completions Contract Offshore Nigeria

Halliburton has secured an integrated drilling and completion services contract for the HI gas field development in OML 144 offshore Nigeria by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), in collaboration with Sunlink Energies.

The project will supply feed gas to the Nigeria LNG Train 7 facility, one of the country’s largest gas expansion projects.

Halliburton’s project management team will oversee drilling execution and provide integrated services to deliver end-to-end solutions for the offshore campaign. The company will integrate its LOGIX automation platform and remote operations technology to enhance precision, safety, and overall project performance.

“This contract reflects our dedication to deliver integrated solutions that improve performance and efficiency in offshore environments. The company will deploy technologies integrated with LOGIX automation and remote operations to help improve drilling precision, efficiency, and safety in offshore operations,” said Shannon Slocum, president, Eastern Hemisphere at Halliburton.