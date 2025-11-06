Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ARB Wind Awarded Multi-Year Contract by NnG Wind Farm

Published

Source: ARB Wind

ARB Wind, specialist in asset integrity services to the UK’s wind energy sector, has been awarded a significant contract by Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) Offshore Wind Limited.

The balance of plant, inspection & maintenance, and above water foundations inspections contract, comes as the NnG Offshore Wind Farm, jointly owned and operated by EDF power solutions UK and Ireland and ESB, commenced operation in July.

Located approximately 15.5km off the coast of Eyemouth, the wind farm comprises 54 wind turbine generators and two offshore substation platforms.

ARB Wind will provide dedicated technicians to deliver a wide range of services across NnG’s offshore and onshore assets. These include the foundations, substation platforms, the onshore substation in East Lothian, the operations and maintenance (O&M) facility in Eyemouth, and storage facilities in Rosyth and Blyth.

The above water foundations inspections include both baseline and scheduled inspections designed to ensure the continued integrity of the foundations. Inspections will comprise of an initial phase of remote visual inspection conducted via UAVs which will inform and support the scope of subsequent on-asset inspections.

