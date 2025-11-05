Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

W&T Offshore Reports Strong Production, Reduced Debt

Published

© Mosto / Adobe Stock
© Mosto / Adobe Stock

W&T Offshore has reported operational and financial results for the third quarter demonstrating increased production to 35.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”) (49% liquids), near the high end of guidance, and a reported net loss of $71.5 million.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We remain committed to executing our strategic vision and are delivering strong results, including production growth of 6% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 11% quarter-over-quarter.

“In addition, we continue to grow our cash position and reduce our Net Debt, which is down almost $60 million from year-end 2024. Operationally, we have seen strong production since bringing on the remaining two fields from the Cox acquisition, which has allowed us to increase production each quarter thus far in 2025.

“Acquisitions remain a key component of our success, and it is our ability to integrate and enhance the assets that we acquire that has allowed us to successfully operate for over 40 years. Our balance sheet has continued to strengthen in 2025 with the successful issuance of new 10.75% Notes, a new revolving credit facility and material cash additions through a non-core disposition and an insurance settlement. We have approximately $125 million in cash on our balance sheet and remain prepared to take advantage of potential acquisitions.”

During the third quarter of 2025, W&T performed five low cost, low risk workovers and three recompletions that exceeded expectations and positively impacted production and revenue for the quarter. W&T plans to continue performing these low cost and low risk short payout operations that impact both production and revenue.

Workover Well Operations FPSO Offshore Industry News Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

New CCS guidelines Karbonfangst Illustration: Helge Steinnes

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines
© THREE60 Energy

THREE60 Energy Acquires Total Vision
(Credit: Unique Group)

Unique Group Scores Multi-Million-Dollar LARS Supply Deal
(Credit: U-Ming Marine Offshore)

U-Ming, Purus Set Up JV to Expand Asia-Pacific Offshore...

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

TGS and Chevron Sign Data Acquisition Deal

TGS and Chevron Sign Data Acqu

W&T Offshore Reports Strong Production, Reduced Debt

W&T Offshore Reports Strong Pr

Aker Solutions Secures Contract from ExxonMobil Canada

Aker Solutions Secures Contrac

Borr Drilling Announces Revenue Lift

Borr Drilling Announces Revenu

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine